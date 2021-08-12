NB Tiger Golfers begin season with match against Gibsonburg

The 2021 boys’ high school golf season kicked off with a match against Gibsonburg on

Thursday, August 5th at Sycamore Hills Golf Course near Fremont.

The North Baltimore boys’ team doesn’t have enough golfers for a “team”, but can compete individually this year.

The only returning tiger golfer is Sophomore Josh Fennell, and new to this year’s boys’ golf team are Sophomores Owen Clark, Colin Coykendall & Don Courtney, and Freshmen Elijah Smith & Timmy Keeton.

The boys’ and girls’ golf teams are coached by Chad Jones & Jeff Wright.

NB scores – Don Courtney 61, Owen Clark 66, Timmy Keeton 75

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Miller City

8/6/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course

NB Scores: Don Courtney 57, Owen Clark 70

Miller City Scores: Andrew Weis 44, Will Otto 44, Caleb Niese 44, Thomas Weis 52, Jesse Lammers 54, Myles Kuhlman 63

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:

Thur Aug 12th – Ridgemont & Elgin @ Memorial Park GC, 10:00