Tiger Boys To Play “Hoosier Gym” Game Saturday

Look for “The Hoosier Gym” on Facebook. Or visit their website: www.thehoosiergym.com

Hoosier Gym Game

N.B. vs. Waynesfield-Goshen

This Saturday, February 1st, 2020

JV Starts at 2:00 P.M.

Varsity Starts at 4:00 P.M.

Come and watch the North Baltimore Boys Basketball team take on Waynesfield-Goshen in the historic gym the movie Hoosiers was filmed in.

Tickets will be available at the gym the day of the game, $7 adults, $5 students.

If pre-sale tickets are made available it will be announced.

The gym is located in Knightstown, IN. An easy drive down 75 south, to 70 west, then just 3 miles south at the Indiana 109 exit.