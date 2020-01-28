Tiger Boys To Play “Hoosier Gym” Game Saturday

Look for “The Hoosier Gym” on Facebook. Or visit their website: www.thehoosiergym.com
Hoosier Gym Game
N.B. vs. Waynesfield-Goshen
This Saturday, February 1st, 2020
JV Starts at 2:00 P.M.
Varsity Starts at 4:00 P.M.
Come and watch the North Baltimore Boys Basketball team take on Waynesfield-Goshen in the historic gym the movie Hoosiers was filmed in.
Tickets will be available at the gym the day of the game, $7 adults, $5 students.
If pre-sale tickets are made available it will be announced.
The gym is located in Knightstown, IN. An easy drive down 75 south, to 70 west, then just 3 miles south at the Indiana 109 exit.