Tiger Boys vs Pandora-Gilboa

from Suzanne Bucher

High School Boys Basketball Results

Pandora-Gilboa @ North Baltimore – 12/2/22



Varsity Boys

Pandora-Gilboa 14-25-11-3—53

North Baltimore 2-6-1-7–16



Wyatt Baltz – 10

Owen Clark – 4

Brody Walters – 2



Varsity Overall Record 0-2, BVC Record 0-1



JV Boys

No JV Game



UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Mon 12/5 Horizon Academy (home), 7:30pm (varsity only)

Fri 12/9 @ Riverdale, 6pm

Sat 12/10 Hardin-Northern (home), 6pm

Fri 12/16 Van Buren (home), 6pm

Tue 12/20 @ Hilltop, 6pm

Thur 12/22 Seneca East (home), 6pm (mini cheer)

Fri 1/6 @ Vanlue, 6pm

Fri 1/13 Arlington (home), 6pm

Tue 1/17 Holgate (home), 6pm

Fri 1/20 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm

Sat 1/21 @ Delta, 6pm

Fri 1/27 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm (floor show)

Sat 1/28 @ Ada, 8pm

Tue 1/31 Jones Leadership (home), 6pm (drill team)

Fri 2/3 @ McComb, 6pm

Tue 2/7 Calvary Christian (home), 5pm

Fri 2/10 Arcadia (home), 6pm

Tue 2/14 @ Gibsonburg, 5:30pm

Fri 2/17 @ Temple Christian, 6pm

Fotos by Ferg

Owen Clark drains a 3

Jose Paredes goes for the rebound