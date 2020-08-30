Tiger Cross Country

Caitlin Schwartz led the day off with a PR placing 11th overall with a time of 22:31, earning 2nd team owners. Alivia Delancy finished 40th overall with a time of 25:17. Lucy Trout ran a PR finishing with a time of 32:33.

The Varsity boys finished 10th overall in the team competition, led by junior Kevin Rameriz with a time of 20:24, 37th overall. Seniors Gabe Gazarek (21:24) finished 60th, and Hunter Baker (23:16) placed 78th in his first career finish, and Alex Trout (25:06) finished 94th with a PR. Freshman Jesse Vanlerberg (25:25) rounded out the top five scoring places for the boys. Darrian Zitzelberger earned a PR with a time of 25:54.





In the Junior High race, the Tigers ran for three PR’s. Lindsay Crouse knocked off more than 3 minutes from her time on Thursday with a time of 19:40. In the boys race Skyler Livingston finished with a time of 16:19 and Daniel Hinkle was over 2 minutes faster than Thursday with a 20:01.