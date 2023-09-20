Tiger Cross Country Continues Their Success

The North Baltimore cross country team continued their success from last week as the Tigers recorded 9 career records Saturday at the Lakota Invitational. The varsity boys were led by Daniel Hinkle’s second straight career record, running a 20:23. Andy Burelson tied his career best of 21:44 and Jesse Vanlerberg ran a season best of 21:58. Jerimiyah Horner continued his run of five straight career records, running a 22:06. Kyle Green completed the scoring with a 25:40, the Tigers finished 13 in the 20 team invite. Attlee Rowlinson was the lone varsity girls runner finishing with her second best time of the year, running a 26:40.

The JH Boys were perfect on the day, as they all recorded career bests. Garrett Williams finished 21st overall in a time of 13:02, becoming the 13th fastest JH boy of all time, knocking Jeffrey Senecal from the all time leaderboard. Cameron McCartney finished closely behind in 24th with a 13:09. Levi Vanlerberg continues his six meet streak of career bests in a time of 15:18 and Rhys Williams finished just 2 seconds off of Levi with a 15:20.

The JH girls ran their fastest top five average time of the year with a 15:21, finishing 4th behind Carey, Seneca East, and Eastwood. The Tigers were led by a phenomenal trio, Rylee Fennell ran a season best of 14:11, finishing in 14th, Ady Reynolds finished 15 with a 14:13, and Maddie Stufft finished in 16th with a 14:24. Rylee and Ady took home the last two medaling spots, but Maddie Stufft put her name on the all time leaderboard. Her time places her as the 13th fastest JH girl of all time, knocking off the Tigers Head Track coach, Lydia Breyman off the leaderboard. Evelyn Thompson finished with a career best of 16:22 and Leah Trout rounded out the scoring pushing through to a 17:33.