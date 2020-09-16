Tiger Cross Country Results from McComb Invitational

It was a career day for Caitlin Schwartz (21:18) as she ran a great strategic race, sitting 3rd after the 1st mile, she gradually took control of 1st place by the 2nd mile, and finished first by 21 seconds. Her time places her 4th on the all time career board passing all time greats Amanda Hotaling and Valerie Stearns. The Varsity Girls continue to put up great times as all 4 runners ran PR’s. Alivia Delancy (24:13) finished in the top 10 with a 7th place finish. Rhiannon Powell finished a few seconds off her career record with 28:14 and Lucy Trout passed several runners in the last half of the race finishing with a 30:26.

The varsity boys finished third, edging McComb by one point. The Tigers were led by Kevin Ramirez, who finished 4th overall with his career best of 19:10. Gabe Gazarek (20:15) flew to finish to edge out another runner to finish 14th and help secure the 3rd place finish. Alex Trout had his 4th PR of the year by running his career best of 23:05. Jesse Vanlerberg (25:09) and Jordan Coup (25:31) completed the top five scores for the boys. Jordan Kimmel (25:45) and AJ Tracey (30:10) also had PR’s for the Varsity boys.

In the 6-8th grade races Skyler Livingston finished 10th with a 16:22 and Daniel Hinkle crushed his career best, running an 18:11. Kayden Livingston finished 4th running a blistering 15:01 and Lindsay Crouse continued her improvement running a career best of 19:07.