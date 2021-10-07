North Baltimore, Ohio

October 7, 2021 3:35 pm

Tiger FB vs. Van Buren > Digital/Online Tickets Only!

 

Thanks for the update Ben Pack!

1) ALL TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED ONLINE.  THERE WILL BE NO CASH AT THE GATE.
 
2) Bring your digital pass ( Mobile Device) to the event. Your barcode will be scanned for admittance.
 
*if you are a new register please sign up under North Baltimore* 
 
4)  League and NW District Passes will be accepted.
 
Dan Davis
Athletic Director
North Baltimore Local Schools
419 257 3464 ext 1107

