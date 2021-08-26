Tiger Football Home Opener vs Crestline Tomorrow

North Baltimore will host Cresline in non-BVC football Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 with kick-off at 7:00 pm.

Crestline (0 – 1) lost 45-12 in their recent non-league game with Buckeye Central (New Washington, OH)

Join the Tigers before the game for a moment of silence in memory of former NB teacher, coach, AD and super fan Tony Mulhalland, who passed away this week!

Last week the Tigers travelled to Evergreen High School, falling in a non-league game 27 – 7. (No stats reported)

We do have Fotos by Ferg from the Evergreen game!