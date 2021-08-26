North Baltimore, Ohio

August 26, 2021 4:28 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
BVH March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Logo
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016

Tiger Football Home Opener vs Crestline Tomorrow

 

North Baltimore will host Cresline in non-BVC football Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 with kick-off at 7:00 pm.

Crestline (0 – 1) lost 45-12 in their recent non-league game with Buckeye Central (New Washington, OH)

Join the Tigers before the game for a moment of silence in memory of former NB teacher, coach, AD and super fan Tony Mulhalland, who passed away this week!

Last week the Tigers travelled to Evergreen High School, falling in a non-league game 27 – 7. (No stats reported)

We do have Fotos by Ferg from the Evergreen game!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website