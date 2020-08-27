Tiger Football Open Friday (8/28) at Home

Every student athlete (HS football & cheer) along with band members will receive two ticket vouchers for parents/guardians/loved ones for attendance into the game.

Individuals that receive these vouchers will enter through the NW gate (Paula’s gate) and pay upon entry as normal.

These spectators are asked to self check for symptoms upon arrival, social distance in the stands and around the stadium, and wear a mask.

Home games will be live streamed for free on the school’s Facebook page and band page.