Tiger Football Open Friday (8/28) at Home

|Varsity Football
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/28
|Arlington
|Home
|7:00 p
|9/4
|Cory-Rawson
|Away
|7:00 p
|9/11
|Riverdale
|Home
|7:00 p
|9/18
|Vanlue
|Home
|7:00 p
|9/25
|Van Buren
|Away
|7:00 p
|10/2
|Arcadia
|Away
|7:00 p
|10/9
|Playoffs TBA
Varsity Football Games:
- Every student athlete (HS football & cheer) along with band members will receive two ticket vouchers for parents/guardians/loved ones for attendance into the game.
- Individuals that receive these vouchers will enter through the NW gate (Paula’s gate) and pay upon entry as normal.
- These spectators are asked to self check for symptoms upon arrival, social distance in the stands and around the stadium, and wear a mask.
- Home games will be live streamed for free on the school’s Facebook page and band page.
- Away game attendance and live stream will vary based on the opponent. Information will be given out the week of the away game.