NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
January Start with us
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Site Manager PT
Weekly Specials

Tiger Football Open Friday (8/28) at Home

 Varsity Football  
DateOpponentLocationTime
    
    
8/28ArlingtonHome7:00 p
9/4Cory-RawsonAway7:00 p
9/11RiverdaleHome7:00 p
9/18VanlueHome7:00 p
9/25Van BurenAway7:00 p
10/2ArcadiaAway7:00 p
10/9Playoffs TBA  

Varsity Football Games: 

    • Every student athlete (HS football & cheer) along with band members will receive two ticket vouchers for parents/guardians/loved ones for attendance into the game. 
    • Individuals that receive these vouchers will enter through the NW gate (Paula’s gate) and pay upon entry as normal. 
    • These spectators are asked to self check for symptoms upon arrival, social distance in the stands and around the stadium, and wear a mask. 
    • Home games will be live streamed for free on the school’s Facebook page and band page. 
    • Away game attendance and live stream will vary based on the opponent. Information will be given out the week of the away game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
BVH March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website