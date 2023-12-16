Tiger Girl’s Basketball Recap – Dec. 16

from Suzanne Bucher

High School Girls Basketball Results

Holgate @ North Baltimore – 12/12/2023

Varsity Girls

Holgate – 33

North Baltimore – 14

Alivia Patterson – 6

Mackenna Ducat – 4

Josselyn Paynter – 4

Varsity Overall Record 1-4, NWCC Record 0-1

JV Girls

N/A

Elgin @ North Baltimore – 12/14/2023

Varsity Girls

Elgin – 61

North Baltimore – 26

Kaylee Allison – 7

Alex Greeno – 6

Alivia Patterson – 5

Mackenna Ducat – 3

Josselyn Paynter – 3

Aubrey Cotterman – 2

2-PT FGM-A: 9-43 (21%)

3-PT FGM-A: 4-16 (25%)

FTM-A: 4-10 (40%)

Rebounds: NB 26, Elgin 26

Rebound Leaders: Ducat 11

Turnovers: NB 25, Elgin 17

Varsity Overall Record 1-5, NWCC Record 0-2

JV Girls

N/A

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL UPCOMING SCHEDULE

*Games are Varsity Only

Tue 12/19 Crestline (home), 6pm

Sat 12/30 @ Hilltop, Noon

Jr High Girls Basketball Results

Elgin @ North Baltimore – 12/14/23

7th& 8th Grade Girls

N Baltimore – 29

Elgin – 21

(Overtime)

Lacie Allison – 23

Leah Trout – 6

UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES

Mon 12/18 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:30

Mon 1/8 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 5:30



