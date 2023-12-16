North Baltimore, Ohio

December 16, 2023 6:48 am

Tiger Girl’s Basketball Recap – Dec. 16

from Suzanne Bucher

High School Girls Basketball Results
Holgate @ North Baltimore – 12/12/2023
Varsity Girls
Holgate – 33
North Baltimore – 14
Alivia Patterson – 6
Mackenna Ducat – 4
Josselyn Paynter – 4
Varsity Overall Record 1-4, NWCC Record 0-1
JV Girls
N/A

Elgin @ North Baltimore – 12/14/2023
Varsity Girls
Elgin – 61
North Baltimore – 26
Kaylee Allison – 7
Alex Greeno – 6
Alivia Patterson – 5
Mackenna Ducat – 3
Josselyn Paynter – 3
Aubrey Cotterman – 2
2-PT FGM-A: 9-43 (21%)
3-PT FGM-A: 4-16 (25%)
FTM-A: 4-10 (40%)
Rebounds: NB 26, Elgin 26
Rebound Leaders: Ducat 11
Turnovers: NB 25, Elgin 17
Varsity Overall Record 1-5, NWCC Record 0-2
JV Girls
N/A
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL UPCOMING SCHEDULE
*Games are Varsity Only
Tue 12/19 Crestline (home), 6pm
Sat 12/30 @ Hilltop, Noon

Jr High Girls Basketball Results
Elgin @ North Baltimore – 12/14/23
7th& 8th Grade Girls
N Baltimore – 29
Elgin – 21
(Overtime)
Lacie Allison – 23
Leah Trout – 6

UPCOMING JR HIGH GIRLS GAMES
Mon 12/18 @ Cory-Rawson, 5:30
Mon 1/8 Waynesfield-Goshen (home), 5:30

