The North Baltimore Girls picked up an exciting win vs. Leipsic in the BVC, at The Jungle 50 – 44.

Here the story – https://www.thenbxpress.com/lady-tigers-win-2/

The Lady Tigers (as well as the Boys) will be playing in the Ayersville (Pilots) Holiday Tournament.

Game Date: Friday, Dec 27th, 2019

Girls game starts: 4:00 pm