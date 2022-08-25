Tiger Golf-8/15/22 and 8/16/22

Boys’ Varsity Golf vs Ridgemont

8/16/22 @ Sycamore Springs Golf Course

1st – N Baltimore 190

2nd – McComb 198

3rd – Arlington (not enough for a team)

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

Medalist – Carter Weity (McComb) – 40

NB scores – Wyatt Baltz 45, Owen Clark 47, Don Courtney 49,

Cooper Clark 49, Josh Fennel 51, Colin Coykendall 54

Credit: Suzanne Bucher

*************************

Boys’ Varsity Golf – Waynesfield Goshen Invite

8/15/22 @ Prairie View Golf Course

1st – Fort Laramie – 311

2nd – Jackson Center – 345

3rd – Botkins – 356

4th – Calvary – 374

5th – North Baltimore – 388

6th – Fairlawn – 389

7th – St Mary’s – 391

8th – Kenton – 396

9th – Ben Logan – 415

10th – Waynesfield Goshen – 433

11th – Ridgemont – 440

12th – Hardin Northern – 446

NB scores – Owen Clark 94, Wyatt Baltz 96, Don Courtney 99, Josh Fennell 99

Cooper Clark 99, Colin Coykendall 111

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches :

Thur Aug 25th McComb & Patrick Henry @ Hillcrest GC, 4:30

Wed Aug 31st Gibsonburg @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Thur Sept 8th Carey @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Sat Sept 10th Tiger Invite @ Birch Run GC, 8:00

Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30

Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00

Credit: Suzanne Bucher