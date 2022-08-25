Tiger Golf-8/15/22 and 8/16/22

Boys’ Varsity Golf vs Ridgemont
8/16/22 @ Sycamore Springs Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 190
2nd – McComb 198
3rd – Arlington (not enough for a team)
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Carter Weity (McComb) – 40
NB scores – Wyatt Baltz 45, Owen Clark 47, Don Courtney 49,
Cooper Clark 49, Josh Fennel 51, Colin Coykendall 54
Credit: Suzanne Bucher
Boys’ Varsity Golf – Waynesfield Goshen Invite
8/15/22 @ Prairie View Golf Course
1st – Fort Laramie – 311
2nd – Jackson Center – 345
3rd – Botkins – 356
4th – Calvary – 374
5th – North Baltimore – 388
6th – Fairlawn – 389
7th – St Mary’s – 391
8th – Kenton – 396
9th – Ben Logan – 415
10th – Waynesfield Goshen – 433
11th – Ridgemont – 440
12th – Hardin Northern – 446
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
NB scores – Owen Clark 94, Wyatt Baltz 96, Don Courtney 99, Josh Fennell 99
Cooper Clark 99, Colin Coykendall 111
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Thur Aug 25th McComb & Patrick Henry @ Hillcrest GC, 4:30
Wed Aug 31st Gibsonburg @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Thur Sept 8th Carey @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Sat Sept 10th Tiger Invite @ Birch Run GC, 8:00
Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30
Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00
Credit: Suzanne Bucher