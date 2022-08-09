Tiger Golf Opens Season with “W” & 5th at BVC Pre-Season

from Suzanne Bucher
NB Varsity Tiger Golfers begin the season with a win against Gibsonburg & Emmanuel Christian
8/4/22 @ Sycamore Hills Golf Course
The 2022 boys’ high school golf season kicked off with a match against Gibsonburg & Emmanuel Christian on Thursday, August 4th at Sycamore Hills Golf Course near Fremont.
The returning Tiger golfers are Junior Josh Fennell, Juniors Owen Clark, Colin Coykendall & Don Courtney, and new to this year’s boys’ golf team are Junior Wyatt Baltz & Freshman Cooper Clark.
The boys’ and girls’ golf teams are coached by Chad Jones & Jeff Wright.
1st – N Baltimore 193
2nd – Emmanuel Christian 202
3rd – Gibsonburg 207
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Gavyn R (Gibsonburg) – 44
NB scores – Josh Fennell 46, Don Courtney 47, Owen Clark 50, Colin Coykendall 50,
Cooper Clark 53
– – — – –
Boys’ Varsity Golf – BVC Pre-Season Tournament – 8/8/22 @ Findlay Country Club
1st – Van Buren 348
2nd – Liberty-Benton 366
3rd – Riverdale 370
4th – Pandora-Gilboa 385
5th – N Baltimore 406
5th – Arcadia 406
7th – McComb 419
8th – Arlington 515
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Carson Foltz (Van Buren) – 76
NB Scores: Owen Clark 94, Don Courtney 97, Josh Fennell 105, Colin Coykendall 110, Wyatt Baltz 116
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Thur Aug 11th Paulding Invite @ Auglaize CC, 9:00
Fri Aug 12th vs Ridgemont @ Birch Run, 4:30
Mon Aug 15th Waynesfield Goshen Invite @ Prairie View GC, 9:00
Tue Aug 16th Arlington & McComb @ Sycamore Springs GC, 4:30