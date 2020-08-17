Tiger Golf picks up “W”

by Suzanne Bucher

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Ridgemont

8/14/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course

North Baltimore’s Boys & Girls golf teams combined as one team last Friday to compete against Ridgemont who is also short on golfers this season. When the boys & girls play together they must tee off from the men’s tees which can be a little challenging for girls, but our Tigers came together and walked away with a win.

1st – N Baltimore 220

2nd – Ridgemont 245

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 37, Lexi Long 53, Olivia Matthes 64, Josh Fennell 66, Mackenna Ducat 68, Meghan Thompson 76, Sara Casey 79

Medalist: Hunter Baker (NB) 37

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches :

Mon Aug 17th Patrick Henry Invite @ Pike Run, 9:00

Wed Aug 19th BVC Tri vs Liberty-Benton & Pandora-Gilboa @ Birch Run, 4:30

Upcoming NBHS Girls’ Matches :

Tue Aug 18th Genoa @ Maumee Bay, 1:00

Tue Aug 25th Van Buren & Eastwood @ Fostoria CC, 4:00

Thur Aug 27th Hopewell Loudon @ Loudon Meadows, 4:30