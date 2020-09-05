Tiger Golf Results

by Suzanne Bucher

Girls’ Varsity Golf vs Patrick Henry

9/1/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course

1st – N Baltimore 234

2nd – Patrick Henry 239

NB Scores: Olivia Matthes 57, Meghan Thompson 57, Lexi Long 58, Sara Casey 62, Mackenna Ducat 72

(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)

Medalist: Sydney Rohrs (PH) 42

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Carey

9/2/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course

Once again North Baltimore’s Boys & Girls golf teams combined as one team to compete against Carey who is also short on golfers this season.

1st – N Baltimore 221

2nd – Carey 213

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 37, Sara Casey 57, Lexi Long 58, Josh Fennell 61,

Olivia Matthes 66, Meghan Thompson 75

Medalist: Hunter Baker (NB) 37

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches :

Tue Sept 8 BVC Tri vs Arlington & McComb @ Sycamore Springs, 4:30

Thur Sept 10 vs Ayersville & Ottoville @ Birch Run, 5:00

Sat Sept 12 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 8:00

Upcoming NBHS Girls’ Matches :

Thur Sept 10 vs Ayersville & Ottoville @ Birch Run, 5:00

Sat Sept 12 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 8:00

NB Scores: Olivia Matthes 57, Meghan Thompson 57, Lexi Long 58, Sara Casey 62, Mackenna Ducat 72

(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)

Medalist: Sydney Rohrs (PH) 42