Tiger Golf Results

by Suzanne Bucher
Girls’ Varsity Golf vs Patrick Henry
9/1/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 234
2nd – Patrick Henry 239
NB Scores: Olivia Matthes 57, Meghan Thompson 57, Lexi Long 58, Sara Casey 62, Mackenna Ducat 72
(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)
Medalist: Sydney Rohrs (PH) 42
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Carey
9/2/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course
Once again North Baltimore’s Boys & Girls golf teams combined as one team to compete against Carey who is also short on golfers this season.
1st – N Baltimore 221
2nd – Carey 213
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 37, Sara Casey 57, Lexi Long 58, Josh Fennell 61,
Olivia Matthes 66, Meghan Thompson 75
Medalist: Hunter Baker (NB) 37
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Tue Sept 8 BVC Tri vs Arlington & McComb @ Sycamore Springs, 4:30
Thur Sept 10 vs Ayersville & Ottoville @ Birch Run, 5:00
Sat Sept 12 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 8:00
Upcoming NBHS Girls’ Matches:
Thur Sept 10 vs Ayersville & Ottoville @ Birch Run, 5:00
Sat Sept 12 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 8:00
