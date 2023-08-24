North Baltimore, Ohio

August 24, 2023 12:58 pm

Tiger Golf Team Continues to Win

by Suzanne Bucher for www.theNBXpress.com


Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs McComb & Arlington

8/17/23 @ Hillcrest Golf Course

 

1st – N Baltimore 180

2nd – McComb 200

3rd – Arlington 248

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Bo Tooman (McComb) – 37

 

NB Scores (Top 6): Owen Clark 41, Josh Fennell 44, Don Courtney 47,

Colin Coykendall 48, Wyatt Baltz 49, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 56

*************************************************************************

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Ridgemont & Liberty Center

8/22/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – N Baltimore 177

2nd – Ridgemont 183

3rd – Liberty Center 202

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Owen Clark (NB) – 40

 

NB Scores (Top 6): Owen Clark 40, Colin Coykendall 44, Cooper Clark 46,

Josh Fennell 47, Don Courtney 47, Wyatt Baltz 49

 

Other NB Scores: Jack Clark 57, Jayce Ferdinandsen 57 (practice round),

Jonah Hagemyer 62, Michael Dulaney 69

 

2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches

Mon 8/28 vs Woodmore @ Birch Run, 4:30

Wed 8/30 vs Gibsonburg @ Birch Run, 4:30

Thur 8/31 NWCC Tournament #2 @ Colonial, 9:00

Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30

Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00

Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00

Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00

Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30

Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30

Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00

Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals

 

 

