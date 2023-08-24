Tiger Golf Team Continues to Win

by Suzanne Bucher for www.theNBXpress.com
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs McComb & Arlington
8/17/23 @ Hillcrest Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 180
2nd – McComb 200
3rd – Arlington 248
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Bo Tooman (McComb) – 37
NB Scores (Top 6): Owen Clark 41, Josh Fennell 44, Don Courtney 47,
Colin Coykendall 48, Wyatt Baltz 49, Rowan Tackett-Spangenburg 56
*************************************************************************
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Ridgemont & Liberty Center
8/22/23 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – N Baltimore 177
2nd – Ridgemont 183
3rd – Liberty Center 202
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Owen Clark (NB) – 40
NB Scores (Top 6): Owen Clark 40, Colin Coykendall 44, Cooper Clark 46,
Josh Fennell 47, Don Courtney 47, Wyatt Baltz 49
Other NB Scores: Jack Clark 57, Jayce Ferdinandsen 57 (practice round),
Jonah Hagemyer 62, Michael Dulaney 69
2023 Upcoming Boys Golf Matches
Mon 8/28 vs Woodmore @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 8/30 vs Gibsonburg @ Birch Run, 4:30
Thur 8/31 NWCC Tournament #2 @ Colonial, 9:00
Tue 9/5 vs Arcadia @ Lakeland, 4:30
Wed 9/6 vs Oak Harbor @ Oak Harbor CC, 12:00
Sat 9/9 Tiger Invitational @ Birch Run, 9:00
Mon 9/11 vs Delta @ White Pines, 4:00
Wed 9/13 vs Waynesfield Goshen @ Prairie View, 4:30
Wed 9/20 vs Miller City @ Moose Landing, 4:30
Thur 9/21 NWCC Tournament #3 @ Prairie View, 9:00
Thur 9/28 Boys Sectionals