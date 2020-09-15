NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo Panel April 2017
January Start with us
May 2019
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo
BVH March 2020
Bowlus for Commish 2020
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials

Tiger Golf Update

by Suzanne Bucher

Boys’ Varsity BVC Golf Results vs Arlington & McComb

9/8/20 @ Sycamore Springs Golf Course, Arlington

 1st – Arlington 189

2nd – McComb 201

 NB Scores: Hunter Baker 47, Josh Fennell 65

 Medalist: Austin Rausch (Arlington) 44

 Upcoming Boys’ Golf Matches

Mon 9/14, Boys BVC Championship @ Findlay Country Club, 9am

Mon 9/21 vs Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30

Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Ayersville & Ottoville

9/10/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore

 1st – Ottoville 177

2nd – Ayersville 189

NB Scores: Hunter Baker 41, Josh Fennell 68

 Medalist: Luke Schroeder (Ayersville) 41

Boys’ Varsity Golf – Tiger Invitational

9/12/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – Woodmore – 335

2nd – Toledo Christian – 341

3rd – Lake – 362

4th – McComb – 398

5th – Bellevue – 400

6th – Patrick Henry – 404

7th – Arcadia – 408

8th – Carey – 444

N Baltimore – not a full team

Fostoria – not a full team

 NB Scores – Hunter Baker 88, Josh Fennell 129

 Medalist – Dan Greenhill (Woodmore) – 77

Upcoming Boys’ Golf Matches

Mon 9/14, Boys BVC Championship @ Findlay Country Club, 9am

Mon 9/21 vs Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website