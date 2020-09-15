Tiger Golf Update

by Suzanne Bucher
Boys’ Varsity BVC Golf Results vs Arlington & McComb
9/8/20 @ Sycamore Springs Golf Course, Arlington
1st – Arlington 189
2nd – McComb 201
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 47, Josh Fennell 65
Medalist: Austin Rausch (Arlington) 44
Upcoming Boys’ Golf Matches
Mon 9/14, Boys BVC Championship @ Findlay Country Club, 9am
Mon 9/21 vs Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30
Boys’ Varsity Golf Results vs Ayersville & Ottoville
9/10/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore
1st – Ottoville 177
2nd – Ayersville 189
NB Scores: Hunter Baker 41, Josh Fennell 68
Medalist: Luke Schroeder (Ayersville) 41
Boys’ Varsity Golf – Tiger Invitational
9/12/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – Woodmore – 335
2nd – Toledo Christian – 341
3rd – Lake – 362
4th – McComb – 398
5th – Bellevue – 400
6th – Patrick Henry – 404
7th – Arcadia – 408
8th – Carey – 444
N Baltimore – not a full team
Fostoria – not a full team
NB Scores – Hunter Baker 88, Josh Fennell 129
Medalist – Dan Greenhill (Woodmore) – 77
