Tiger Golf Update

by Suzanne Bucher
Girls’ Varsity Golf vs Elmwood
9/21/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – Elmwood 197
2nd – North Baltimore 237
NB Scores: Lexi Long 58, Meghan Thompson 59, Olivia Matthes 60,
Mackenna Ducat 60, Sara Casey 64
(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)
Medalist: Kayley Kingery (Elmwood) 43
Girls’ Varsity Golf vs Edgerton
9/24/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course
The NB golfers celebrated Senior night on September 24th. The girls’ team has 2 Seniors this year – Lexi Long and Meghan Thompson.
1st – Edgerton 213
2nd – North Baltimore 224
NB Scores: Lexi Long 48, Meghan Thompson 54, Sara Casey 61,
Olivia Matthes 64, Mackenna Ducat 67
(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)
Medalist: Lexi Long (NB) 48