Tiger Golf Update

by Suzanne Bucher

Girls’ Varsity Golf vs Elmwood

9/21/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 1st – Elmwood 197

2nd – North Baltimore 237

 NB Scores: Lexi Long 58, Meghan Thompson 59, Olivia Matthes 60,

Mackenna Ducat 60, Sara Casey 64

(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)

 Medalist: Kayley Kingery (Elmwood) 43

Girls’ Varsity Golf vs Edgerton

9/24/20 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 The NB golfers celebrated Senior night on September 24th. The girls’ team has 2 Seniors this year – Lexi Long and Meghan Thompson.

 1st – Edgerton 213

2nd – North Baltimore 224

 NB Scores: Lexi Long 48, Meghan Thompson 54, Sara Casey 61,

Olivia Matthes 64, Mackenna Ducat 67

(Top 4 individual scores count as final combined score)

 Medalist: Lexi Long (NB) 48

 

