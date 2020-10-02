Tiger Golfers Compete at Sectionals

by Suzanne Bucher





NB Lady Tigers’ Golf Team Competes at Sectionals

North Baltimore’s Girls’ Golf Sectionals were held Tuesday September 29th at Moose Landing Golf Course in Ottawa, Ohio, which is 1 of 5 Div II girls’ sectional sites in NW Ohio. 10 full teams, plus 10 individuals competed at Moose Landing. The top 3 teams, plus the next top 3 individuals advance to Districts held on Monday October 5th at Sycamore Springs Golf Course, Arlington, Ohio.

Teams advancing to Districts out of the Moose Landing sectional include Lima Central Catholic (303), Van Buren (342) and Fairview (391).

North Baltimore finished 8th scoring 474 as a team. Senior Lexi Long led the Tigers shooting a 105. Junior Olivia Matthes shot a 115, Senior Meghan Thompson & Freshman Mackenna Ducat 127, and Freshman Sara Casey 133.

Mary Kelly Mulcahy from Lima Central Catholic was Sectional Medalist shooting a 69.

For full results go to:

https://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=64&table=C

Teams

1st – Lima Central Catholic – 303

2nd – Van Buren – 342

3rd – Fairview – 391

——————————-

Wayne Trace – 415

Otsego – 418

Edgerton – 420

Hicksville – 448

N Baltimore – 474

Antwerp – 494

Tinora – 566

Individuals

Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville) – 84

Isabelle Vance (Miller City) – 87

Kenadie Daeger (Wayne Trace) – 88

NB Boys’ Golfers Compete at Sectionals as Individuals

Division III Boys’ Sectionals were held on Thursday October 1st at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Arlington, Ohio. North Baltimore only has 2 golfers this year, so they competed as individuals. The top 3 teams plus the top 3 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Districts at Stone Ridge Golf Course on October 8th.

North Baltimore Senior Hunter Baker finished 5th as an individual shooting a 90 so he will not advance and Freshman Josh Fennell shot a 120.

Allen East’s Zach Miller was sectional medalist shooting a 73.

Teams advancing to Districts out of the Sycamore Springs sectional include Allen East (340), Pandora-Gilboa (349) and Van Buren (360).

For full results go to:

https://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=57&table=C

Individuals

Andrew Kuenzli (Riverdale) – 75

Kenny Lovett (Bluffton) – 84

Chase Dunson (Waynesfield-Goshen) – 86

Teams

1st – Allen East – 340

2nd – Pandora-Gilboa – 349

3rd – Van Buren – 360

——————————-

Bluffton – 366

Riverdale – 379

Arlington – 388

Tiffin Calvert – 391

Waynesfield-Goshen – 396

McComb – 408

Arcadia – 424

Ada – 454