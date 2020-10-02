Tiger Golfers Compete at Sectionals

by Suzanne Bucher
NB Lady Tigers’ Golf Team Competes at Sectionals
North Baltimore’s Girls’ Golf Sectionals were held Tuesday September 29th at Moose Landing Golf Course in Ottawa, Ohio, which is 1 of 5 Div II girls’ sectional sites in NW Ohio. 10 full teams, plus 10 individuals competed at Moose Landing. The top 3 teams, plus the next top 3 individuals advance to Districts held on Monday October 5th at Sycamore Springs Golf Course, Arlington, Ohio.
Teams advancing to Districts out of the Moose Landing sectional include Lima Central Catholic (303), Van Buren (342) and Fairview (391).
North Baltimore finished 8th scoring 474 as a team. Senior Lexi Long led the Tigers shooting a 105. Junior Olivia Matthes shot a 115, Senior Meghan Thompson & Freshman Mackenna Ducat 127, and Freshman Sara Casey 133.
Mary Kelly Mulcahy from Lima Central Catholic was Sectional Medalist shooting a 69.
For full results go to:
https://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=64&table=C
Teams
1st – Lima Central Catholic – 303
2nd – Van Buren – 342
3rd – Fairview – 391
——————————-
Wayne Trace – 415
Otsego – 418
Edgerton – 420
Hicksville – 448
N Baltimore – 474
Antwerp – 494
Tinora – 566
Individuals
Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville) – 84
Isabelle Vance (Miller City) – 87
Kenadie Daeger (Wayne Trace) – 88
NB Boys’ Golfers Compete at Sectionals as Individuals
Division III Boys’ Sectionals were held on Thursday October 1st at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Arlington, Ohio. North Baltimore only has 2 golfers this year, so they competed as individuals. The top 3 teams plus the top 3 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to Districts at Stone Ridge Golf Course on October 8th.
North Baltimore Senior Hunter Baker finished 5th as an individual shooting a 90 so he will not advance and Freshman Josh Fennell shot a 120.
Allen East’s Zach Miller was sectional medalist shooting a 73.
Teams advancing to Districts out of the Sycamore Springs sectional include Allen East (340), Pandora-Gilboa (349) and Van Buren (360).
For full results go to:
https://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=57&table=C
Individuals
Andrew Kuenzli (Riverdale) – 75
Kenny Lovett (Bluffton) – 84
Chase Dunson (Waynesfield-Goshen) – 86
Teams
1st – Allen East – 340
2nd – Pandora-Gilboa – 349
3rd – Van Buren – 360
——————————-
Bluffton – 366
Riverdale – 379
Arlington – 388
Tiffin Calvert – 391
Waynesfield-Goshen – 396
McComb – 408
Arcadia – 424
Ada – 454