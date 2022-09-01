North Baltimore, Ohio

September 1, 2022

Tiger Golfers Pick Up a Recent Win

by Suzanne Bucher

8/23/22 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – North Baltimore 182

2nd – Arcadia 204

Medalist – Cooper Clark (NB) – 42

 

NB Scores: Cooper Clark 42, Owen Clark 45, Don Courtney 47, Colin Coykendall 48,

Wyatt Baltz 48, Josh Fennell 53

 

Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:

Thur Sept 8th Carey @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Sat Sept 10th Tiger Invite @ Birch Run GC, 8:00

Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30

Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00

 

