Tiger Golfers Pick Up a Recent Win

by Suzanne Bucher
8/23/22 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – North Baltimore 182
2nd – Arcadia 204
Medalist – Cooper Clark (NB) – 42
NB Scores: Cooper Clark 42, Owen Clark 45, Don Courtney 47, Colin Coykendall 48,
Wyatt Baltz 48, Josh Fennell 53
Upcoming NBHS Boys’ Matches:
Thur Sept 8th Carey @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Sat Sept 10th Tiger Invite @ Birch Run GC, 8:00
Mon Sept 19th Elmwood @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Wed Sept 21st Miller City @ Moose Landing GC, 4:30
Thur Sept 22nd Edgerton @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Fri Sept 23rd BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing GC, 9:00