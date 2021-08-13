NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
BVH March 2020
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
January Start with us
March 2020
Oct. 2018 Update
Briar Hill Health Update
3 panel GIF

Tiger Golfers play in Royal Invitational

by Suzanne Bucher

Boys’ Varsity Golf – Elmwood Royal Invite

8/10/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore

1st – New Riegel 348

2nd – Arcadia 379

3rd – Elmwood 389

4th – Gibsonburg 392

5th – McComb 399

6th – Northwood 447

7th – North Baltmore 464

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

Gibsonburg’s Jacob Hacker, was medalist shooting an 82.

NB Scores: Josh Fennell 103, Owen Clark 113, Don Courtney 122, Colin Coykendall 126

Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:

Mon 8/16 Patrick Henry Invite @ Pike Run GC, 9:00

Tue 8/17 McComb & Arlington @ Birch Run GC, 4:30

Tue 8/24 BVC Mid-Season @ Stone Ridge, 10:00

Thur 8/26 Patrick Henry @ Pike Run, 4:30

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website