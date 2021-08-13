by Suzanne Bucher
Boys’ Varsity Golf – Elmwood Royal Invite
8/10/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course, North Baltimore
1st – New Riegel 348
2nd – Arcadia 379
3rd – Elmwood 389
4th – Gibsonburg 392
5th – McComb 399
6th – Northwood 447
7th – North Baltmore 464
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Gibsonburg’s Jacob Hacker, was medalist shooting an 82.
NB Scores: Josh Fennell 103, Owen Clark 113, Don Courtney 122, Colin Coykendall 126
Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:
Mon 8/16 Patrick Henry Invite @ Pike Run GC, 9:00
Tue 8/17 McComb & Arlington @ Birch Run GC, 4:30
Tue 8/24 BVC Mid-Season @ Stone Ridge, 10:00
Thur 8/26 Patrick Henry @ Pike Run, 4:30