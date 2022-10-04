Tiger HoCo 2022

Photos and bios of the 2022 Homecoming Court before the parade earlier in the week.

Jacob Rockhill & Maddie Patterson

Sophomore Attendants:

Elijah Smith & Brynlee Schmidt

Junior Attendants:

Jesse Vanlerberg & Hailey Moses

Senior Attendants:

Cadence Andrich & Austin Leeper

Kaitlyn Kelley & Brady Barlekamp

Leah Rader & Gaige DeWitt

Prince and Princess:

Kindergarten Attendants:

Gabrielle Cotterman & Liam Williams

Gabrielle Cotterman is the daughter of Alyssa Tellez and James Cotterman. Gabrielle is in Ms. Buchanan’s class, and when she grows up, she wants to be a teacher or police officer. Her favorite color is pink and she enjoys doing makeup and hanging out with her siblings Owen, Gavin, Greyson, and Gemma.

Liam Williams is the son of Luckey and Breanna Williams. Liam is in Mrs. Clifton’s class and wants to be an engineer when he grows up. His favorite color is blue, and he enjoys building legos, playing with play-doh, and helping his mom and sister Amelia with their rabbitry.

Maddie Patterson is the daughter of William and Ashlynee Patterson and the granddaughter of Missy and Rick Lonsway. Maddie participates in track and basketball here at NBHS. In her free time, she enjoys drawing, painting, singing, and babysitting her little cousins. She also loves watching Grey’s Anatomy, writing poems, and playing in the rain.

Jacob Rockhill is the son of Mickey Rockhill and Greg Rockhill. He plays football and basketball at NBHS. In his spare time, he likes hanging out with his brother in law and playing madden. After graduation, he plans to join the U.S. Army, then become a teacher.

Brynlee Schmidt is the daughter of Rayanna Schmidt and Jason Schmidt. Brynlee plays softball, volleyball, and basketball for NBHS. In her free time, she likes to spend time with family and friends. Upon graduation, she plans to go to college to be a vet or do cosmetology.

Elijah Smith is the son of Fawn Bourne. In his free time, he likes to play football. He also enjoys hanging out with friends and family and playing video games.

Hailey Moses is the daughter of Jessica Ingles and Dale Moses II. In her spare time, she enjoys photography, working, and spending time with her family. She also loves to watch romantic movies, ride her jet ski at Put in Bay and play video games with her dad.

Jesse Vanlerberg is the son of Jennifer Vanlerberg and Brian Vanlerberg. He is an active member of Troop 315, as well as cross country, track, band, jazz band, and pep band.

Cadence Andrich is the daughter of Heather and Chad Boggs. Cadence participates in volleyball, basketball, and softball here at NBHS and is also the volleyball captain. Outside of school, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and siblings. Upon graduation, Cadence plans to attend college to study nursing.

Austin Leeper is the son of Jessica Leeper and Eddie Leeper. In his spare time, he loves to go hunting and fishing. He also enjoys hanging out with his friends. After graduation, he plans to go straight into the workforce.

Kaitlyn Kelley is the daughter of Kim Tressler-Kelly and Tim Kelley. At NBHS, Kaitlyn participates in softball and volleyball. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with Brady and her friends. Upon graduation, Kaitlyn plans to attend The University of Michigan to study forensic Anthropology.

Brady Barlekamp is the son of Traci Leck and Anthony Leck. Brady likes to play football, whether for the school or in his backyard. He also enjoys hanging out with his friends and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn. In the future, Brady plans to go straight into the workforce to work in construction.

Leah Rader is the daughter of Ken Rader. Leah participates in cheer, volleyball, Drama Club, Swing Choir, and Publications. She is also the President of NHS and Vice President of both Student Council and Paws for a Cause. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her friends. In the future, Leah plans to attend Miami University to major in Business/Finance and minor in Psychology in the hopes of becoming an accountant.

Gaige DeWitt is the son of William DeWitt and Mariah DeWitt. Here at NBHS he participates in football, baseball, track, and NHS. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, running, and hanging out with his friends. After graduation, Gaige plans to go to college at either Toledo or Tiffin and major in exercise science and pre-med in the hopes of going into the medical field.

Last year’s queen, Maddy Westgate is the daughter of Jason and Laura Westgate. Maddy is currently attending The University of Findlay for Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary Medicine.

The 2021 king, Mitch Clark, is the son of Mike and Molli Clark. He is currently attending The University of Toledo for chemical engineering.

This year’s king and queen are Brady Barlekamp and Kaitlyn Kelley.