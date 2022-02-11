Tiger Hoopsters WIN

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

Northwood @ North Baltimore – 2/8/22

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 22-12-15-13–62

Northwood 8-11-9-17—45

——————————————-

Johnny Hagemyer – 18

Mitch Clark – 22

Caden Phillips – 16

Johnny Hagemyer – 12

Gunner Kepling – 6

Brock Baltz – 6

2-PT FGM-A: 14-31 (45%)

3-PT FGM-A: 9-20 (45%)

FTM-A: 7-10 (70%)

Rebounds: NB 32, Northwood 22

Rebound Leader: M Clark 12

Steals Leader: Hagemyer 3

Assists Leader: Hagemyer 7

Turnovers: NB 14, Northwood 14

Varsity Overall Record 4-12, BVC 2-5

JV BOYS

NB – 40

Northwood – 38

———————-

Andre Johnson – 15

Rowan Tackett – 10

Braxton Solly – 6

Kaleb Kelley – 5

Wyatt Baltz – 4

JV Overall Record 4-12, BVC 3-4

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Fri 2/11 @ Arcadia, 6pm

Tue 2/15 McComb (home), 6pm

Fri 2/18 Temple Christian (home), 6pm

Tue 2/22 vs Fremont St Joe, 7pm @ Fostoria HS (Sectionals)

Also, here is their tournament bracket: NB plays Fremont St. Joe at Fostoria HS on 2/22/22 at 7:00pm

https://officials.myohsaa.org/Admin/Bracket/PublicBracket?TournamentId=2244