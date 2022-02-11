Tiger Hoopsters WIN

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Northwood @ North Baltimore – 2/8/22
VARSITY BOYS
North Baltimore 22-12-15-13–62
Northwood 8-11-9-17—45
——————————————-
Johnny Hagemyer – 18
Mitch Clark – 22
Caden Phillips – 16
Johnny Hagemyer – 12
Gunner Kepling – 6
Brock Baltz – 6
2-PT FGM-A: 14-31 (45%)
3-PT FGM-A: 9-20 (45%)
FTM-A: 7-10 (70%)
Rebounds: NB 32, Northwood 22
Rebound Leader: M Clark 12
Steals Leader: Hagemyer 3
Assists Leader: Hagemyer 7
Turnovers: NB 14, Northwood 14
Varsity Overall Record 4-12, BVC 2-5
JV BOYS
NB – 40
Northwood – 38
———————-
Andre Johnson – 15
Rowan Tackett – 10
Braxton Solly – 6
Kaleb Kelley – 5
Wyatt Baltz – 4
JV Overall Record 4-12, BVC 3-4
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Fri 2/11 @ Arcadia, 6pm
Tue 2/15 McComb (home), 6pm
Fri 2/18 Temple Christian (home), 6pm
Tue 2/22 vs Fremont St Joe, 7pm @ Fostoria HS (Sectionals)
Also, here is their tournament bracket: NB plays Fremont St. Joe at Fostoria HS on 2/22/22 at 7:00pm
https://officials.myohsaa.org/Admin/Bracket/PublicBracket?TournamentId=2244