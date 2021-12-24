North Baltimore, Ohio

December 24, 2021 7:12 am

Tiger Hoopsters Win

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher

Hilltop @ North Baltimore – 12/21/21

VARSITY BOYS

North Baltimore 13-7-13-24– 57

Hilltop 12-9-20-8– 49

Mitch Clark – 29

Owen Clark – 14

Gunner Kepling – 8

Isaiah Boyd – 3

Wyatt Baltz – 2

Caden Phillips – 1

 

2-PT FGM-A: 18-39 (43%)

3-PT FGM-A:  3-11 (0%)

FTM-A:  12-18 (73%)

Rebounds: NB 35

Rebound Leaders: Clark 9, Kepling 9

Assists Leader: Kepling 5

Steals Leader: Clark 4

Turnovers: NB 20

 

Varsity Overall Record 2-4, BVC 1-2

 

JV BOYS

NB– 15

Hilltop – 9

(2 Qtrs)

Owen Clark – 9

Kaleb Kelley – 3

Andre Johnson – 2

Wyatt Baltz – 1

 

JV Overall Record 1-4, BVC 0-3

 

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES

Thur 12/23 @ Seneca East, 6pm

Tue 12/28 @ Ayersville, 6pm

Thur 12/30 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA

