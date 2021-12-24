Tiger Hoopsters Win

High School Boys Basketball Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Hilltop @ North Baltimore – 12/21/21
VARSITY BOYS
North Baltimore 13-7-13-24– 57
Hilltop 12-9-20-8– 49
——————————————-
Mitch Clark – 29
Owen Clark – 14
Gunner Kepling – 8
Isaiah Boyd – 3
Wyatt Baltz – 2
Caden Phillips – 1
2-PT FGM-A: 18-39 (43%)
3-PT FGM-A: 3-11 (0%)
FTM-A: 12-18 (73%)
Rebounds: NB 35
Rebound Leaders: Clark 9, Kepling 9
Assists Leader: Kepling 5
Steals Leader: Clark 4
Turnovers: NB 20
Varsity Overall Record 2-4, BVC 1-2
JV BOYS
NB– 15
Hilltop – 9
(2 Qtrs)
————-
Owen Clark – 9
Kaleb Kelley – 3
Andre Johnson – 2
Wyatt Baltz – 1
JV Overall Record 1-4, BVC 0-3
UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Thur 12/23 @ Seneca East, 6pm
Tue 12/28 @ Ayersville, 6pm
Thur 12/30 vs MC or TC @ Ayersville, TBA