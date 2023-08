North Baltimore Junior High Tiger Football made history last night earning the first-ever win on the new field 6-0 over Hardin-Northern.

Quintin Contreras scored our lone touchdown good blocks by Jayce Ferdinandsen, Cade Leeper, Trever Delacerda, and Grady Fancisco.

The defense played amazing the entire night, anchored by JD Spence, Andy Underwood, and Brayden Kimble.