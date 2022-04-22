Tiger JH Track Competes at Ada Invite

from Dan Davis (Jr High Track Coach)
The North Baltimore Jr High Track Team competed at the Ada Invite on 4/21.
Girl Top Placers
Maddie Patterson (19 points) – 4th in 100, 3rd in 200H, and 2nd Long Jump
Hannah Hagemyer (10 points) – 4th in 800 & 4th in High Jump (first time in this event)
Kayden Livingston (8 points) – 4th in the 1600 and 6th in the 800
Boy Top Placers
Gabe Patterson (12.5 points) – 5th in 100 & 6th in High Jump
Drew Meggitt (8 points) – 5th in Discus
Meet Highlights:
The Boys 4×100 team of Thain Spangenberg, Brody Walter, Aiden Williams, and Gabe Patterson finished third with a time of 51.84 behind Findlay Donnell & Findlay Glenwood Middle Schools.
Lindsay Crouse (11′-2.5″) & Maddie Patterson (13′-2.5″) both PRd in Long Jump
Kohl Rood PRd in Discus (58’2.5″)
Jesse Whitacker PRd in the shot put (24’4″)
Cassidy Gerdeman competed in the 100H & 200H for the first time ever.
Isaiah Hyden ran the 400 for the first time ever
Zander Ferdinandsen & Attlee Rowlinson ran the 200 for the first time ever
Team Wise
Girls 45 points, 7 out of 8
Boys 29.5 points 8 out of 10