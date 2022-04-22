North Baltimore, Ohio

April 22, 2022 8:40 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Positions Available with WCCOA
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
3 panel GIF
Weekly Specials
2022.03.25 Update website
Administrative Assistant
Briar Hill Health Update

Tiger JH Track Competes at Ada Invite

 

from Dan Davis (Jr High Track Coach)

The North Baltimore Jr High Track Team competed at the Ada Invite on 4/21. 

Girl Top Placers
Maddie Patterson (19 points) – 4th in 100, 3rd in 200H, and 2nd Long Jump 
Hannah Hagemyer (10 points) – 4th in 800 & 4th in High Jump (first time in this event)
Kayden Livingston (8 points) – 4th in the 1600 and 6th in the 800
 
Boy Top Placers
Gabe Patterson (12.5 points) – 5th in 100 & 6th in High Jump 
Drew Meggitt (8 points) – 5th in Discus 
 
Meet Highlights: 
 
The Boys 4×100 team of Thain Spangenberg, Brody Walter, Aiden Williams, and Gabe Patterson finished third with a time of 51.84 behind Findlay Donnell & Findlay Glenwood Middle Schools. 
 
Lindsay Crouse (11′-2.5″) & Maddie Patterson (13′-2.5″) both PRd in Long Jump
Kohl Rood PRd in Discus (58’2.5″)
Jesse Whitacker PRd in the shot put (24’4″)
Cassidy Gerdeman competed in the 100H & 200H for the first time ever. 
Isaiah Hyden ran the 400 for the first time ever
Zander Ferdinandsen & Attlee Rowlinson ran the 200 for the first time ever
 
 
Team Wise 
Girls 45 points, 7 out of 8
Boys 29.5 points 8 out of 10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website