Tiger JH Track Competes at Ada Invite

from Dan Davis (Jr High Track Coach)

The North Baltimore Jr High Track Team competed at the Ada Invite on 4/21.

Girl Top Placers

Maddie Patterson (19 points) – 4th in 100, 3rd in 200H, and 2nd Long Jump

Hannah Hagemyer (10 points) – 4th in 800 & 4th in High Jump (first time in this event)

Kayden Livingston (8 points) – 4th in the 1600 and 6th in the 800

Boy Top Placers

Gabe Patterson (12.5 points) – 5th in 100 & 6th in High Jump

Drew Meggitt (8 points) – 5th in Discus

Meet Highlights:

The Boys 4×100 team of Thain Spangenberg, Brody Walter, Aiden Williams, and Gabe Patterson finished third with a time of 51.84 behind Findlay Donnell & Findlay Glenwood Middle Schools.

Lindsay Crouse (11′-2.5″) & Maddie Patterson (13′-2.5″) both PRd in Long Jump

Kohl Rood PRd in Discus (58’2.5″)

Jesse Whitacker PRd in the shot put (24’4″)

Cassidy Gerdeman competed in the 100H & 200H for the first time ever.

Isaiah Hyden ran the 400 for the first time ever

Zander Ferdinandsen & Attlee Rowlinson ran the 200 for the first time ever

Team Wise

Girls 45 points, 7 out of 8

Boys 29.5 points 8 out of 10