October 5, 2021 1:20 pm

Tiger Jr. High Football Beats Findlay

 

by Suzanne Bucher
NB Jr High Football Results 9/30/21 @ Findlay
North Baltimore – 28
Findlay – 0

NB’s Jr High football team traveled to Findlay Donnell Stadium for a game last Thursday and
came out with a big win.

NB’s Thain Spangenberg rushed for 2 touchdowns and Luke Long tossed 2 touchdowns to
Brody Walters for a final score of 28-0.

JH Record: 3-2-1

NB Jr High Football Schedule
Thur 10/7 Van Buren (home), 5:00
Thur 10/14 McComb (home), 5:00

North Baltimore 2021
Jr High Football Roster
# Name
8th Graders
4 Noah Laureano
7 Jacob Rockhill
10 Cooper Clark
12 Thain Spangenberg
22 Aiden Williams
33 Brody Walter
54 Drew Meggitt

7th Graders
1 Noah Kelley
2 Luke Long
3 Weston Bateson
5 Zander Ferdinandsen
24 Isaiah Hyden
55 Trevor Walter
60 Eli Mockensturm
77 Josiah Boyd

