Tiger Jr. High Football Beats Findlay

by Suzanne Bucher

NB Jr High Football Results 9/30/21 @ Findlay

North Baltimore – 28

Findlay – 0

NB’s Jr High football team traveled to Findlay Donnell Stadium for a game last Thursday and

came out with a big win.

NB’s Thain Spangenberg rushed for 2 touchdowns and Luke Long tossed 2 touchdowns to

Brody Walters for a final score of 28-0.

JH Record: 3-2-1

NB Jr High Football Schedule

Thur 10/7 Van Buren (home), 5:00

Thur 10/14 McComb (home), 5:00

North Baltimore 2021

Jr High Football Roster

# Name

8th Graders

4 Noah Laureano

7 Jacob Rockhill

10 Cooper Clark

12 Thain Spangenberg

22 Aiden Williams

33 Brody Walter

54 Drew Meggitt

7th Graders

1 Noah Kelley

2 Luke Long

3 Weston Bateson

5 Zander Ferdinandsen

24 Isaiah Hyden

55 Trevor Walter

60 Eli Mockensturm

77 Josiah Boyd