Tiger Jr. High Football Beats Findlay

by Suzanne Bucher
NB Jr High Football Results 9/30/21 @ Findlay
North Baltimore – 28
Findlay – 0
NB’s Jr High football team traveled to Findlay Donnell Stadium for a game last Thursday and
came out with a big win.
NB’s Thain Spangenberg rushed for 2 touchdowns and Luke Long tossed 2 touchdowns to
Brody Walters for a final score of 28-0.
JH Record: 3-2-1
NB Jr High Football Schedule
Thur 10/7 Van Buren (home), 5:00
Thur 10/14 McComb (home), 5:00
North Baltimore 2021
Jr High Football Roster
# Name
8th Graders
4 Noah Laureano
7 Jacob Rockhill
10 Cooper Clark
12 Thain Spangenberg
22 Aiden Williams
33 Brody Walter
54 Drew Meggitt
7th Graders
1 Noah Kelley
2 Luke Long
3 Weston Bateson
5 Zander Ferdinandsen
24 Isaiah Hyden
55 Trevor Walter
60 Eli Mockensturm
77 Josiah Boyd