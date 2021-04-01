Tiger Jr. High Track Opens Season

from North Baltimore Local School District Facebook page…

Great job to the jr high track team today in their first meet of the season. It was the first time competing in a meet for all the athletes, and they were up against Liberty Benton and Otsego (double & triple the size team).

Maddie Patterson took 1st place overall in the girls 100m and 3rd in long jump. Layla Delancy 1st overall in the 100 hurdles. Riley Engard 2nd overall in the 200m. Nevaeh Dewitt 3rd in the 400m. Lindsay Crouse 3rd in the mile.

Noah Palmer 4th in shot, Thain Spangenberg 5th in long jump, and Macin Pettry 5th in the 400.

Just the beginning to a great season for everyone on the team, with additional members to compete soon also.