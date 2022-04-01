Tiger Junior High Track Meet Highlights

March 30, 2022 North Baltimore Junior High Track Quad-meet at Liberty Benton with Otsego & Arcadia.

Girls results:

1) Otsego 93

2) Liberty-Benton 82

3) No. Baltimore 32

4) Arcadia 20



Boys results:

1) Liberty-Benton 132

2) Otsego 61.50

3) No. Baltimore 40

4) Arcadia 2.50

Some of the highlights were:

Girls 4×800 (new event) establishing a school record of 13:17

Hannah Hagemyer

Cassidy Gerdeman

Kayden Livingston

Attlee Rowlinson

Maddie Patterson got 2nd in 100m, 1st in Long Jump, 1st in 200 Hurdles

Our boys 4×100 got 1st place with a strong time of 52.2

Thain Spangenberg

Brody Walter

Aiden Williams

Gabe Patterson

Gabe Patterson (7th grader and first meet ever) got 5th in the 100m (24 runners), and 2nd in High Jump.

We swept the boys long jump 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place all NB (16 total jumpers)

Brody Walter 15’4.25in

Thain Spangenberg 14’10in

Cooper Clark 14’4in