Basketball Schedule Updates:

This Friday 12/8 at Jones Leadership (430 Nebraska Ave, Toledo) will be a Varsity-only game starting at 6 pm.

The Jr High Girls game on 12/11 scheduled at Elgin will now be Home on 12/14 starting at 5:30. This is before the scheduled girls’ varsity game with Elgin in NB.

HS ticket prices will start at 6 pm that day.