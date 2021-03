North Baltimore High School Sports offers a special Thank You to National Beef for donating $10,000 to the new sports uniform fund.

Student/Athletes Maddie Westgate, Grace Hagemyer, Mitch Clark, and Gunner Kepling made an amazing presentation to National Beef on why North Baltimore sports needed new uniforms.

NB Schools are so fortunate to partner with National Beef. Thank you so much!! (from NB Schools Facebook page)