Our 21 – 22 school year for collecting tabs for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO has ended……

Collections for this year were…….

~~~~~445,450……….



And our 15 year TOTAL is just about 150 k shy of 12 million tabs!!!!

So sometime this school year 22 – 23 we should reach a total of over 12 million

Call 419 257-3659 for pickup or drop off to the office of the Powell school…..THANKS and keeping for Ronald McDonald House!!!!!