Tiger Track Highlights

The Tiger track team traveled to Patrick Henry to join a 14 team invitational. There were individuals who scored points for the team, as well as relay team who scored points.

Brody Walter jumped a career best of 17’9.75″ in the long jump to earn eighth place. Attlee Rowlinson was also in good jumping form. She tied her personal best, 4’6″, in high jump to land in seventh place. That was followed by the long jump with an eighth place and a jump of 13’10.75′.

North Baltimore has a tradition of strong distance runners. To continue that tradition, the boys 4×800 relay team of Andy Burleson, Jerimiyah Horner, Macin Pettry and Daniel Hinkle ran to a seventh place scoring position with an 11:25.91.

To demonstrate the depth of the girl’s sprinting squad, they placed in both the 4×100 and 4×200 relays. The team of Cassidy Gerdeman, Nevaeh Dewitt, Lindsay Crouse and Karalyn Keegan ran their season’s best of 58.52 for seventh place.

The same group, exchanging Lindsay Crouse for Hannah Hagemyer, got on the score board at seventh place by running 2:05.55.

The Tigers will be at home on Tuesday, April 16, to enjoy their own track.

Source: Coach Senour