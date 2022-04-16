Tiger Track in Quad Meet at Ada

from Coach Senour

Even though it is spring break, the track team had a 4-team meet at Ada. There were many good performances for both the boys and girls.

The girls got second of the four teams. Leading the scoring were Lucy Trout and Alivia DeLancy. Both earned first place in two events. Lucy won the shot put with a heave of 31’ and the discus with a toss of 81’6”. Alivia won the 200 meters run of 31.31 and the 400 meters with a season-best of 1:14.06. Nevaeh Dewitt placed in three events, earning a second place in the 100 meters, 14.47, and 200 meters, 31.41, and third place in the long jump with a career record jump of 13’8”. Layla placed in two events, running both hurdle events in 19.07 for the 100 high hurdles and 54.59 for the 300 low hurdles.

On the boy’s side, Darrian Zitzelberger led them all in places earned. Darrian was second in the long jump and high jump, third in the pole vault. Darrian tied his career bests in the long jump, 18’8.5” and pole vault, 9’6”. Gaige Dewitt, 12.64 – 100 meters, Tyler Williams, 4’8” – high jump, Jesse Vanlerberg, 13:45.50 – 3200 meters, and the 4×800 relay team of Conner Boyer, Vanlerberg, Jordan Coup and Casey Mowery, 11:04.41, all earned places, as well.

The next meet will be on Tuesday, April 19, at Harden Northern. After a relaxing spring break, there should be some even better performances.

Added by NBX:

Girls team results

1) Ada 95 points

2) North Baltimore 43

3) Ridgemont 34

4) Allen East 32

Boys team results

1) Ada 99.5 points

2) Allen East 89

3) Ridgemont 47

4) North Baltimore 18.5