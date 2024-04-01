Tiger Track Kicks Off Season

The North Baltimore High School Tigers had their first meet of the season at Patrick Henry on Tuesday, March 26. Despite the wind blowing between 20 to 30 mph and heavy rain over the last third of the meet, there were several strong performances from the girl’s and boy’s teams.

Some were good enough to be the best of the person’s high school track career. The sophomore class worked hard to improve on the first year. Cassidy Gerdeman ran her best 200 meter with a 33.16. Brody Walter leaped over a foot further than his freshman best with a 17’7.5”. Daniel Hinkle showed this season is going to be superior to last year. He ran his high school best in the 800 meter, 2:41.64, and the 1600 meter, 5:52.82.

Even in the wind, the throwers, Noah Palmer and Jacon Trout had high school best tosses. Noah threw a shot put for 34’7.25” career best. Jacob, a senior, decided his last year will be the best, launching the shot put 35’4.75”.

The most valuable performance of the day for North Baltimore was from Kyleigh Baltz. She was the one Tiger to get a first place with a win in the shot put, throwing 23’4”.

The full team will be back together for their first home meet on April 3. Everyone is welcome to come out and see these kids live.

From Coach Senour