Tiger Track Opens Season at Patrick Henry

submitted by Coach Senour, NBHS

The North Baltimore High School track team had their first meet at Patrick Henry high school. Continental and Miller City high schools also participated in the meet.

The meet was a good opportunity for everyone to refamiliarize themselves with their events or for the relay teams to learn to work together in competition. There were some veteran individuals and a relay team with some newcomers who got times fast enough or distances long enough, to qualify for their varsity letter.

Both Darrian Zitzelberger and Gaige Dewitt went far enough in the long jump for their letter at 16’8.5” and 16’7” respectively. Gaige also ran 12.65 for a first place in the 100 meters for first place and a letter.

Lucy Trout got first place in the shot put, 30’9”, and discus, 74’8”. The shot was thrown long enough to earn a varsity letter.

Caitlin Schwartz ran 6:20.83 for second in the 1600 meter and 13:36.10 for first in the 3200 meters. Both times were good enough for her varsity letter.

There was a very strong performance from Nevaeh Dewitt, Karalyn Keegan, Layla DeLancy and Alivia DeLancy in the 4×200 meter relay with a 2:04.80. Even though it was their first time running together in competition, they qualified for their varsity letter.

Girls results:

1) Patrick Henry B 92

2) Continental 34

3) No. Baltimore 33

4) Miller City 3



Boys results:

1) Patrick Henry B 89

2) Continental 33

3) No. Baltimore 27

4) Miller City 9

Fotos by Ferg (you can click on an image to enlarge)