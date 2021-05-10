Tiger Track Results @ Ottawa Hills Relays

HS Track Results, by Suzanne Bucher
Ottawa Hills Relays – 5/7/2021
N Baltimore boys track team finishes 7th and girls track team finishes 6th at the Ottawa Hills Relays.
Caitlin Schwartz set another school record in the 3200m with a time of 12:12.12. She previously broke the school record for the 3200m on April 17, 2021 (12:19.12)
The girls long jump team placed 1st with a team combined jump of 41’3” (Mia McCartney, Lydia Feehan, Laura Keegan).
The boys long jump team placed 2nd with a team combined jump of 51’5” (Darrian Zitzelberger, Gabe Gazarek, Gaige Dewitt)
The girls shot put team placed 2nd with a team combined throw of 84’11” (Lexi Long, Lucy Trout, Marissa Betz).
NB had many 4th-6th places too!
Other Top 6 Finishes
Girls High Jump Relay – 5th (Laura Keegan, Hope Carico)
Boys High Jump Relay – 6th (Brendon Woodward, Jordan Kimmel, Darrian Zitzelberger)
Boys Pole Vault Relay – 4th (Owen Johnson 7’6”)
Girls 3200 – 2nd (Caitlin Schwartz 12:12.12)
Girls 4×100 – 4th (Lydia Feehan, Laura Keegan, Cadence Andrich, Mia McCartney)
Girls Distance Medley – 5th (Hope Carico, Rhiannon Powell, Alivia Delancy, Caitlin Schwartz)
Girls 4×200 – 6th (Lydia Feehan, Karalyn Keegan, Cadence Andrich, Mia McCartney)
Boys 4×200 – 4th (Gaige Dewitt, Kevin Ramirez, Brendon Woodward, Gabe Gazarek)
Girls 4×800 – 5th (Rhiannon Powell, Kalyeah Powell, Marissa Betz, Lucy Trout)
Girls 4×400 – 6th (Alivia Delancy, Hope Carico, Karalyn Keegan, Caitlin Schwartz)
Boys 4×400 – 4th (Gaige Dewitt, Jordan Kimmel, Brendon Woodward, Gabe Gazarek)
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Gibsonburg 90
2nd – Hopewell-Loudon 85
3rd – Rossford 68
4th – Ottawa Hills 64
5th – Northwood 54
6th – N Baltimore 38
7th – Maumee Valley CD 35
8th – Pettisville 26
9th – Pete. Summerfield 19
10th – Stritch Catholic 7
11th – Emmanuel Christian 3
Boys Team Rankings
1st – Rossford 112
2nd – Hopewell-Loudon 93
3rd – Pete. Summerfield 90
4th – Ottawa Hills 58
5th – Maumee Valley CD 43
6th – Gibsonburg 42
7th – N Baltimore 21
8th – Pettisville 13
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/ottawahills/2021/
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Fri 5/14 @ BVC Championship @ Liberty-Benton, 4:30
Wed 5/19 & Fri 5/21 Girls Districts @ Findlay HS
Thur 5/20 & Sat 5/22 Boys Districts @ Gibsonburg