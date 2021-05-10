Tiger Track Results @ Ottawa Hills Relays

HS Track Results, by Suzanne Bucher



Ottawa Hills Relays – 5/7/2021

N Baltimore boys track team finishes 7th and girls track team finishes 6th at the Ottawa Hills Relays.

Caitlin Schwartz set another school record in the 3200m with a time of 12:12.12. She previously broke the school record for the 3200m on April 17, 2021 (12:19.12)

The girls long jump team placed 1st with a team combined jump of 41’3” (Mia McCartney, Lydia Feehan, Laura Keegan).

The boys long jump team placed 2nd with a team combined jump of 51’5” (Darrian Zitzelberger, Gabe Gazarek, Gaige Dewitt)

The girls shot put team placed 2nd with a team combined throw of 84’11” (Lexi Long, Lucy Trout, Marissa Betz).

NB had many 4th-6th places too!

Other Top 6 Finishes

Girls High Jump Relay – 5th (Laura Keegan, Hope Carico)

Boys High Jump Relay – 6th (Brendon Woodward, Jordan Kimmel, Darrian Zitzelberger)

Boys Pole Vault Relay – 4th (Owen Johnson 7’6”)

Girls 3200 – 2nd (Caitlin Schwartz 12:12.12)

Girls 4×100 – 4th (Lydia Feehan, Laura Keegan, Cadence Andrich, Mia McCartney)

Girls Distance Medley – 5th (Hope Carico, Rhiannon Powell, Alivia Delancy, Caitlin Schwartz)

Girls 4×200 – 6th (Lydia Feehan, Karalyn Keegan, Cadence Andrich, Mia McCartney)

Boys 4×200 – 4th (Gaige Dewitt, Kevin Ramirez, Brendon Woodward, Gabe Gazarek)

Girls 4×800 – 5th (Rhiannon Powell, Kalyeah Powell, Marissa Betz, Lucy Trout)

Girls 4×400 – 6th (Alivia Delancy, Hope Carico, Karalyn Keegan, Caitlin Schwartz)

Boys 4×400 – 4th (Gaige Dewitt, Jordan Kimmel, Brendon Woodward, Gabe Gazarek)

Girls Team Rankings

1st – Gibsonburg 90

2nd – Hopewell-Loudon 85

3rd – Rossford 68

4th – Ottawa Hills 64

5th – Northwood 54

6th – N Baltimore 38

7th – Maumee Valley CD 35

8th – Pettisville 26

9th – Pete. Summerfield 19

10th – Stritch Catholic 7

11th – Emmanuel Christian 3

Boys Team Rankings

1st – Rossford 112

2nd – Hopewell-Loudon 93

3rd – Pete. Summerfield 90

4th – Ottawa Hills 58

5th – Maumee Valley CD 43

6th – Gibsonburg 42

7th – N Baltimore 21

8th – Pettisville 13

For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/ottawahills/2021/

Upcoming HS Track Meets

Fri 5/14 @ BVC Championship @ Liberty-Benton, 4:30

Wed 5/19 & Fri 5/21 Girls Districts @ Findlay HS

Thur 5/20 & Sat 5/22 Boys Districts @ Gibsonburg