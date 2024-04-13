Tiger Tracksters Continue to Improve

On Tuesday, April 9, the Tiger track team went back to Van Buren for a four-way meet. Vanlue and Cory-Rawson were the other teams who competed. The track team members continue to get stronger by the show of personal and career bests, as well as earning letters.

Over half of the team earned points for the team’s score and toward a letter. Those who got fifth place were Andy Burleson in the 1600, Mackenna Ducat in the discus, Cassidy Gerdeman in the 400 (with a career record), Daniel Hinkle in the 3200 (with a career record), Jacob Trout in the shot put and Jesse Verlander in the 200. Fourth place recipients were Andy Burleson in the 800, Kyleigh Baltz in the shot put, Hannah Hagemyer in the 400, Jacob Trout in the 100 (with a career record). The winners of third place include Hannah Hagemyer in the 800, Attlee Rowlinson in the 3200 and the boys 4×200 relay team of Jacob, Jesse, Kyle Green and Brody Walter. Second place was the highest score by the Tigers. Those earning top points were Attlee Rowlinson in both the long jump (with a career record) and high jump and the boys 4×800 relay team of Andy, Jerimiyah Horner, Macin Pettry, and Daniel.

The boys 4×200 relay has beaten the letter standard every meet of this season. The lineup has changed a couple of times. Seniors Kyle and Jesse have been a member of every team. The strength of those two will surely be missed when this season is over.

As mentioned, Jesse helped the relay team earn a letter, but during this meet, he set a career record to get a letter, as well as doing it again in the 200. One can only earn one letter for a sport, but Jesse definitely is making sure he gets his.

The Tigers will be at the Patrick Henry Invitational on Saturday, April 13, then will be at home hosting four other teams. The first home meet of the season should be fun and exciting to watch. Come on out and cheer on these kids.

Coach Mike Senour