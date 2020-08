It was a home match for NB in The Jungle as Elmwood was in town last Thursday for some volleyball.

Elmwood won the match 3 – 0, (25 – 19, 26 – 16, 25- 14)

Stats:

Grace Hagemyer 5 blocks, 6 attacks;

Grace Stanfield 2 kills;

Halie Inbody 2 assists, 2 aces;

Lydia Feehan 7 points;

Mia McCartney 7 digs.

Elmwood also won the JV match 2 – 0, (25-14, 25-10)