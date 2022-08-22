North Baltimore, Ohio

August 22, 2022 9:40 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
OB You’re Expecting
Weekly Specials
2022.03.25 Update website
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Briar Hill Health Update

Tiger Volleyball Season Opener

 

from Suzanne Bucher
HS Volleyball Results – Continental @ NB – 8/20/2021

Varsity Results
Continental defeats NB 3-0
25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Coach Dennis Walton
*Due to technical difficulty there were no stats

JV Results
NB defeats Continental 2-0
25-11, 25-23
Coach Emily Meyerson

Upcoming Matches
Mon 8/22 @ Evergreen, 5:30**
Tue 8/23 Hardin-Northern (home), 5:30
Thur 8/25 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5:30
Sat 8/27 @ Danbury, 9:30**
Mon 8/29 Cardinal Stritch (home), 5:30
Wed 9/1 @ Holgate, 5:30
**Denotes freshman game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website