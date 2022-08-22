Tiger Volleyball Season Opener

from Suzanne Bucher

HS Volleyball Results – Continental @ NB – 8/20/2021

Varsity Results

Continental defeats NB 3-0

25-19, 25-20, 25-21

Coach Dennis Walton

*Due to technical difficulty there were no stats



JV Results

NB defeats Continental 2-0

25-11, 25-23

Coach Emily Meyerson

Upcoming Matches

Mon 8/22 @ Evergreen, 5:30**

Tue 8/23 Hardin-Northern (home), 5:30

Thur 8/25 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5:30

Sat 8/27 @ Danbury, 9:30**

Mon 8/29 Cardinal Stritch (home), 5:30

Wed 9/1 @ Holgate, 5:30

**Denotes freshman game