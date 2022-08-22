Tiger Volleyball Season Opener

from Suzanne Bucher
HS Volleyball Results – Continental @ NB – 8/20/2021
Varsity Results
Continental defeats NB 3-0
25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Coach Dennis Walton
*Due to technical difficulty there were no stats
JV Results
NB defeats Continental 2-0
25-11, 25-23
Coach Emily Meyerson
Upcoming Matches
Mon 8/22 @ Evergreen, 5:30**
Tue 8/23 Hardin-Northern (home), 5:30
Thur 8/25 @ Upper Scioto Valley, 5:30
Sat 8/27 @ Danbury, 9:30**
Mon 8/29 Cardinal Stritch (home), 5:30
Wed 9/1 @ Holgate, 5:30
**Denotes freshman game