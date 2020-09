The Lady Tigers traveled to Vanlue for a match on Wednesday.

North Baltimore 20 19 20 Vanlue 25 25 25

For NB:

Hailey Lennard-3 kills, 6 attacks

Leia Thomas-1 kill, 7 attacks

Lydia Feehan-5 attacks, 8 points, 1 ace

Grace Hagemyer-8 blocks

Halie Inbody-6 blocks, 5 points, 1 ace

JV Match: NB wins 17-25, 18-25