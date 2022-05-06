North Baltimore, Ohio

May 6, 2022 10:00 am

TIGERS ARE PURRRRFECT AGAINST WILDCATS

 

High School Varsity Baseball Results
Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 5/4/2022

by Randy Boyer

Vanlue 0 0 0 0 0 x x 0 0 5
North Baltimore 2 1 4 10 x x x 17 11 0
WP – Mitch Clark (NB)

Tiger pitching has been pretty good this year, but this week it has been stellar. TWO no-hitters in
1 week. Yes, that’s correct. Mitch Clark followed up Gunner Kepling’s No-No and stepped it up a
notch, by throwing a 5-inning perfect game. He faced the minimum and struck out the first 9
batters he faced and concluded with 13 strikeouts.

Top Hitters
Brock Baltz – 2-1B, 2RBI
Braiden Solly – 2B, 2RBI
Gaige Dewitt – 2B, 2RBI

Varsity Overall Record 7-8, BVC Record 5-2

Upcoming Baseball Games
Thur 5/5 @ Northwood, 5 pm
Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm
Thur 5/12 @ Arlington, 5pm
Sat 5/14 Maumee Valley (home), 11 am (Senior Night)

