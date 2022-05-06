High School Varsity Baseball Results

Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 5/4/2022

by Randy Boyer



TIGERS ARE PURRRRFECT AGAINST WILDCATS



Vanlue 0 0 0 0 0 x x 0 0 5

North Baltimore 2 1 4 10 x x x 17 11 0

WP – Mitch Clark (NB)



Tiger pitching has been pretty good this year, but this week it has been stellar. TWO no-hitters in

1 week. Yes, that’s correct. Mitch Clark followed up Gunner Kepling’s No-No and stepped it up a

notch, by throwing a 5-inning perfect game. He faced the minimum and struck out the first 9

batters he faced and concluded with 13 strikeouts.



Top Hitters

Brock Baltz – 2-1B, 2RBI

Braiden Solly – 2B, 2RBI

Gaige Dewitt – 2B, 2RBI



Varsity Overall Record 7-8, BVC Record 5-2



Upcoming Baseball Games

Thur 5/5 @ Northwood, 5 pm

Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm

Thur 5/12 @ Arlington, 5pm

Sat 5/14 Maumee Valley (home), 11 am (Senior Night)