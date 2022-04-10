Tigers at Mowery Invitational Track @ Van Buren 2022

HS Track Results – Doug Mowery Invitational @ Van Buren – 4/7/2022
Girls Top 8
Discus – 5th L Trout 78’8”
Shot – 5th L Trout 29’5.5”
4×800 – 5th C Schwartz, O Matthes, R Powell, L Trout 14:53
1600 – 4th C Schwartz 6:13
800 – 8th R Powell 4:44.54
3200 – 4th C Schwartz 13:44.21
4×400 – 5th L Keegan, K Keegan, C Schwartz, A Delancy 5:32.06
Girls Team Rankings
1st – Van Buren 147
2nd – Carey 134
3rd – Elmwood – 116.50
4th – Arcadia 60.50
5th – McComb 50
6th – Arlington 45
7th – Vanlue 36
8th – North Baltimore 27
Boys Top 8
PV – 2nd D Zitzelberger 9’0”
LJ – 6th D Zitzelberger 17’10.75”
200 – 4th G Dewitt 25.50
4×200 – 7th K Green, J Trout, A Delgado, T Williams 1:55.95
4×100 – 8th B Barlekamp, A Delgado, K Green, J Trout 57.28
3200 – 6th J Vanlerberg 13:56.65
4×400 – 6th G Dewitt, C Boyer, A Delgado, J Vanlerberg 4:49
Boys Team Rankings
1st – Van Buren 189
2nd – Elmwood 120
3rd – Carey 105
4th – McComb 98
5th – Arlington 62
6th – N Baltimore 25
7th – Vanlue 23
8th – Arcadia 19
For complete results: https://www.baumspage.com/track/vanburen/2022/Results.pdf
Upcoming HS Track Meets
Tue 4/12 @ Ada Quad, 4:30
Tue 4/19 @ Hardin-Northern Quad, 4:30
Fri 4/22 @ Gibsonburg Invite 4:30
Fri 4/29 @ Otsego Invite 4:30
Tue 5/3 @ Van Buren Tri 4:30
Fri 5/6 @ Ottawa Hills Relays, 4:00
Fri 5/13 @ BVC Meet, 4:00
Thur 5/19 & Fri 5/21 @ Ada (Districts), TBA