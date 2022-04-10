North Baltimore, Ohio

Tigers at Mowery Invitational Track @ Van Buren 2022

 

HS Track Results – Doug Mowery Invitational @ Van Buren – 4/7/2022

Girls Top 8

Discus – 5th L Trout 78’8”
Shot – 5th L Trout 29’5.5”

4×800 – 5th C Schwartz, O Matthes, R Powell, L Trout 14:53

1600 – 4th C Schwartz 6:13

800 – 8th R Powell 4:44.54

3200 – 4th C Schwartz 13:44.21

4×400 – 5th L Keegan, K Keegan, C Schwartz, A Delancy 5:32.06

Girls Team Rankings

1st – Van Buren 147

2nd – Carey 134

3rd – Elmwood – 116.50

4th – Arcadia 60.50

5th – McComb 50

6th – Arlington 45

7th – Vanlue 36

8th – North Baltimore 27

Boys Top 8

PV – 2nd D Zitzelberger 9’0”

LJ – 6th D Zitzelberger 17’10.75”

200 – 4th G Dewitt 25.50

4×200 – 7th K Green, J Trout, A Delgado, T Williams 1:55.95

4×100 – 8th B Barlekamp, A Delgado, K Green, J Trout 57.28

3200 – 6th J Vanlerberg 13:56.65

4×400 – 6th G Dewitt, C Boyer, A Delgado, J Vanlerberg 4:49

Boys Team Rankings

1st – Van Buren 189

2nd – Elmwood 120

3rd – Carey 105

4th – McComb 98

5th – Arlington 62

6th – N Baltimore 25

7th – Vanlue 23

8th – Arcadia 19

For complete results:  https://www.baumspage.com/track/vanburen/2022/Results.pdf

Upcoming HS Track Meets

Tue 4/12 @ Ada Quad, 4:30

Tue 4/19 @ Hardin-Northern Quad, 4:30

Fri 4/22 @ Gibsonburg Invite 4:30

Fri 4/29 @ Otsego Invite 4:30

Tue 5/3 @ Van Buren Tri 4:30

Fri 5/6 @ Ottawa Hills Relays, 4:00

Fri 5/13 @ BVC Meet, 4:00

Thur 5/19 & Fri 5/21 @ Ada (Districts), TBA

 

