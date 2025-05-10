North Baltimore, Ohio

May 10, 2025 8:18 am

Tigers Fall to Arcadia in Road Loss

The North Baltimore Tigers came up short in a non-league matchup at Arcadia, falling 5–2 on Thursday. Zander South took the loss on the mound, while Cooper Clark continued his strong season with two more hits.

Arcadia struck early, plating three runs in the first and two more in the second to build a 5–1 lead. North Baltimore managed a late run in the seventh but couldn’t mount a full comeback.

📊 Box Score

Team1234567RHE
NB1000001254
ARC320000541

🔥 Game Highlights

  • WP: Stoner (7 IP, 6K, 5BB, 5H, 2ER)
  • LP: Zander South (2.2 IP, 0K, 4BB, 4H, 5ER)
  • Relief: Meggitt (3.1 IP, 3K, 2BB, 0H, 0ER)

⚾ Top Hitters

  • NB – Cooper Clark: 2 singles
  • ARC – Husser: 2 singles

NB moves to 7–7 overall and 5–2 in league play.

The Tigers return to action Saturday morning in a non-league matchup at home vs. Hilltop, with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 AM.

