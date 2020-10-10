Tigers Fall to Convoy in Play-Off Football

Convoy Crestview beat North Baltimore in an OHSAA 1st Round D-VII playoff game 69-7 Friday night in Convoy.

The Knights ran for most of their 471 yards of total offense, 452 on the ground, NB had 171 total yards. Crestview also scored three special teams touchdowns. They improve to 4-2.

The Tigers (2-5) opened the game by successfully recovering an onside kick, but were turned back by the Knights, who then raced out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back.

NB’s lone score opened the 2nd half with NB Isaiah Boyd’s 52 yard TD pass to Zach Wienandy; Kevin Ramirez kicked the PAT.