Tigers Fall to USV, 4–2, in League Showdown

The North Baltimore Tigers dropped a crucial league matchup at home, falling 4–2 to Upper Scioto Valley in a game between two of the league’s top contenders.
USV broke a 1–1 tie with a 3-run burst in the sixth inning, handing the Tigers their second straight league loss of the season. With the defeat, NB slips to 7–6 overall and 5–2 in league play.
📊 Box Score
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|NB
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|2
|USV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|–
|4
|7
|2
🔥 Game Highlights
- WP: Underwood (USV) – 7 IP, 6 H, 8 K, 2 ER
- LP: Solly (NB) – 6 IP, 7 H, 6 K, 2 ER
Top Hitters
- USV: Underwood 2-1B, Sanders 2-1B
- NB: C. Clark 2-1B
The Tigers will look to bounce back AT ARCADIA in a non-league game at 5 pm (if it dries out).