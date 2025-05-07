North Baltimore, Ohio

May 7, 2025 4:20 am

Tigers Fall to USV, 4–2, in League Showdown

The North Baltimore Tigers dropped a crucial league matchup at home, falling 4–2 to Upper Scioto Valley in a game between two of the league’s top contenders.

USV broke a 1–1 tie with a 3-run burst in the sixth inning, handing the Tigers their second straight league loss of the season. With the defeat, NB slips to 7–6 overall and 5–2 in league play.

📊 Box Score

Team1234567RHE
NB1000010262
USV100003472

🔥 Game Highlights

  • WP: Underwood (USV) – 7 IP, 6 H, 8 K, 2 ER
  • LP: Solly (NB) – 6 IP, 7 H, 6 K, 2 ER

Top Hitters

  • USV: Underwood 2-1B, Sanders 2-1B
  • NB: C. Clark 2-1B

The Tigers will look to bounce back AT ARCADIA in a non-league game at 5 pm (if it dries out).

