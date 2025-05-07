Tigers Fall to USV, 4–2, in League Showdown

The North Baltimore Tigers dropped a crucial league matchup at home, falling 4–2 to Upper Scioto Valley in a game between two of the league’s top contenders.

USV broke a 1–1 tie with a 3-run burst in the sixth inning, handing the Tigers their second straight league loss of the season. With the defeat, NB slips to 7–6 overall and 5–2 in league play.

📊 Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NB 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 2 USV 1 0 0 0 0 3 – 4 7 2

🔥 Game Highlights

WP: Underwood (USV) – 7 IP, 6 H, 8 K, 2 ER

LP: Solly (NB) – 6 IP, 7 H, 6 K, 2 ER

Top Hitters

USV: Underwood 2-1B, Sanders 2-1B

NB: C. Clark 2-1B

The Tigers will look to bounce back AT ARCADIA in a non-league game at 5 pm (if it dries out).