September 13, 2021 11:49 am

Tigers Host Invitational

by Suzanne Bucher

9/11/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course

 

1st – Lake- 340

2nd – Patrick Henry- 360

3rd – Ayersville- 367

4th – Toledo Christian- 374

5th – Bellevue- 376

6th – Arcadia- 411

7th – McComb- 414

8th – Carey- 416

9th – N Baltimore- 433

10th – Woodmore- 482

(top 4 scores make up the team score)

 

Medalist – Luke Schroeder (Ayersville) – 78

NB Scores: Colin Coykendall 102, Don Courtney 106, Owen Clark 112, Josh Fennell 113

 

Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:

Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30

Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing, 10:00

Thur 9/23, Edgerton @ Birch Run, 4:45

 

