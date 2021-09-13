Tigers Host Invitational

by Suzanne Bucher
9/11/21 @ Birch Run Golf Course
1st – Lake- 340
2nd – Patrick Henry- 360
3rd – Ayersville- 367
4th – Toledo Christian- 374
5th – Bellevue- 376
6th – Arcadia- 411
7th – McComb- 414
8th – Carey- 416
9th – N Baltimore- 433
10th – Woodmore- 482
(top 4 scores make up the team score)
Medalist – Luke Schroeder (Ayersville) – 78
NB Scores: Colin Coykendall 102, Don Courtney 106, Owen Clark 112, Josh Fennell 113
Upcoming NB Boys’ Golf Matches:
Tue 9/21, Elmwood @ Birch Run, 4:30
Wed 9/22, BVC Post-Season @ Moose Landing, 10:00
Thur 9/23, Edgerton @ Birch Run, 4:45