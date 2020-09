State ranked McComb rolled into NB for a match with the NB volleyballers Monday night.

McComb won 25-12,25-12,25-13

Individual highlights for NB:

Mia McCartney-4 points, 8 attacks, 1 kill

Grace Stanfield-7 digs

Grace Hagemyer-9 blocks, 10 attacks, 2 kills

Leia Thomas-8 attacks, 1 kill

Lydia Feehan-5 attacks, 1 kill

JV: 19-25, 17-25

Next up for the Tigers: Hosting Hardin Northern 9/2