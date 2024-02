Tuesday night at the Jungle, the Tigers played host to Waynesfield Goshen. The Tigers struggled in the 3rd period, and ended up on the short end of the stick (and the scoreboard) at the end of the game.

1 2 3 4 Final W-G 11 19 27 13 70 NB 12 17 15 14 58

Turnovers Rebounds Team Record JV Score Waynesfield-Goshen 6 23 9-12 38 North Baltimore 17 27 8-13 41

The Tigers play at home Friday Night, February 23 against Hardin Northern. See you there!