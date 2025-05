NB jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a 1/2 inning. It was short lived as the Comets scored 7 in their half and ended up winning 8-4. North Baltimore is now 5-1 in the NWCC.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E North Baltimore 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 7 2 Elgin 7 0 0 1 0 0 – 8 10 0

WP: Aske: 5IP, 7K, 4H, 3ER

LP: Z. South, 6IP, 6K, 10H, 7ER

Top Hitters (ELG) Harrison:2-2B; Lust:2-1B

(NB) C.Clark:2-1B; Z.South:2-1B; L.Long: 2-1B

NB Overall:7-4; League 5-1